Locomotive factory at Parbatipur limping

Friday, 3 January, 2020, 11:37 AM
Home Countryside

Published : Friday, 3 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR, Jan 2: The central locomotive factory at Parbatipur is failing to meet the fiscal target for overhauling and repairing, official sources said.
 "Usual activities of the factory are being hampered due to inadequate manpower and proper financial allocation," said an official of the factory.
 The official added it has been causing a gradual decline in the annual turnout of servicing of rail engines.
A total of 309 posts in the department of mechanical, electrical, railway security (RNB), pharmacist and store sections are lying vacant. It constituted 44 per cent of the total granted manpower of 545.
Under this manpower, the locomotive factory has been limping.
Presently, the number of manpower stands at 263 out of granted 545. The running engines are 236 that included 90 broad gauge and 173 meter gauge. By every six years, these engines are overhauled in the factory.
For the current 2019-2020 financial year, a total of Tk 85 crore has been allocated for the factory, and against which only Tk 55 crore has been released. Tk 37 crore was released against Tk 60 crore allocated for the previous fiscal year.
A total of 10 engines were overhauled against the target of 24 during July-December of the current fiscal year, and 23 engines were specially repaired. In the previous year, 18 engines were overhauled and 25 ones received special repair.
The locomotive factory was established in 1992 on 111-acre area of railway land to centrally overhaul and repair rail engines.
Its Chief Executive Engineer Kudrat-e-Khuda said manpower, finance, tools and equipment are the main driving forces for the factory. The shortage of any of these can hamper normal activities, he added.


