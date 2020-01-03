Imams can play role to build crime-free society





They were addressing a certificate distribution and closing session of a 45-day long regular training course of the 994th batch of Imam Training Academy at its conference hall.

Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Seikh Harun-ur-Rashid addressed the session as chief guest with Divisional Director of Islamic Foundation Khulna Shaheen Bin Zaman in the chair.

Among others, Deputy Director of Khulna PID M Javed Iqbal, Islamic leaders Mustaq Ahmed and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, and Agriculturist Md Abdus Salek also spoke on the occasion.

The society at present is infested with crimes, misconceptions and anomalies due to lack of proper knowledge on moral and religious values, the chief guest said, adding that for this reason, social disorders and crimes like gender disparity, violence against women, terrorism, corruption, early marriage, drug abuse and polygamy are rampant in the society.

He also said zero tolerance against all sorts of violence and repression against women are very important for the sake of mainstreaming the womenfolk everywhere in the society for total welfare of the nation.

Later, the chief guest distributed certificates among 102 imams of the training course coming from eight districts under Khulna Division and two districts under Dhaka Division.

















KHULNA, Jan 2: Academic and religious leaders at a programme here on Wednesday afternoon said imams can play vital role in building crime-free society, which is crucial for the development of the nation.They were addressing a certificate distribution and closing session of a 45-day long regular training course of the 994th batch of Imam Training Academy at its conference hall.Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Seikh Harun-ur-Rashid addressed the session as chief guest with Divisional Director of Islamic Foundation Khulna Shaheen Bin Zaman in the chair.Among others, Deputy Director of Khulna PID M Javed Iqbal, Islamic leaders Mustaq Ahmed and Nasir Uddin Ahmed, and Agriculturist Md Abdus Salek also spoke on the occasion.The society at present is infested with crimes, misconceptions and anomalies due to lack of proper knowledge on moral and religious values, the chief guest said, adding that for this reason, social disorders and crimes like gender disparity, violence against women, terrorism, corruption, early marriage, drug abuse and polygamy are rampant in the society.He also said zero tolerance against all sorts of violence and repression against women are very important for the sake of mainstreaming the womenfolk everywhere in the society for total welfare of the nation.Later, the chief guest distributed certificates among 102 imams of the training course coming from eight districts under Khulna Division and two districts under Dhaka Division.