CUMILLA, Jan 2: Police recovered a youth's body under Palpara Bridge in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Sabat Hossen, 28, was the son of Dr Liakat Ali of Bishnupur area in Cumilla City.

Police and local sources said locals saw the body in the said area at 8am and informed police. Later, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Model Police Station Anwarul Haque confirmed the incident.