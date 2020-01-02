Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:23 PM
Home Front Page

Instability over NRC in India easing: Masud

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Diplomatic Correspondent

Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said here on Wednesday that initial instability arising out of protests over National Register of Citizens in India is slowly easing.
He was speaking to members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh or DCAB in his office on Wednesday.
In reply to a question if
he sees any challenge in India- Bangladesh relations in the perspective of recent developments there, Masud said it is usual to have challenges among neighbours everywhere in the world and we will have to work amid challenges. On the situation over NRC in India he said NRC is an internal issue of India and he hoped India would be able to manage that peacefully.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Instability over NRC in India easing: Masud
Stipend, allowances for transgender people
EC wants Tk 34cr more over Tk 10.25cr for DCC polls
Rahmatul Muneem new NBR Chairman
Students celebrate New Year with free new textbooks
PM to open countdown  Jan 10
Tofazzel PM’s new PS-1, Mohibul gets 1 more yr
Charges framed against wife Minni, 9 others


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft