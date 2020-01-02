Instability over NRC in India easing: Masud

Newly appointed Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said here on Wednesday that initial instability arising out of protests over National Register of Citizens in India is slowly easing.

He was speaking to members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh or DCAB in his office on Wednesday.

In reply to a question if

he sees any challenge in India- Bangladesh relations in the perspective of recent developments there, Masud said it is usual to have challenges among neighbours everywhere in the world and we will have to work amid challenges. On the situation over NRC in India he said NRC is an internal issue of India and he hoped India would be able to manage that peacefully.