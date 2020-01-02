Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:22 PM
Home City News

Govt aims to dispose of 5-6 lakh  cases by year-end: Law Minister

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

The government planned to disposal of some five to six lakh cases out of around 36.6 lakh pending cases by 2020.
"Our target is to settle about five to six lakh cases this year. To achieve the target, we're taking necessary steps," Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Wednesday.
The minister was talking to journalists after inaugurating a basic training course for the assistant judges at Justice Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt aims to dispose of 5-6 lakh  cases by year-end: Law Minister
PM orders developed roads in border areas: Mannan
Eight including foreigners held for ‘drug dealing’
Rare fishing cat rescued from Chakaria forest
ICT issues arrest warrant against 6 in Barguna
Jute mills workers’ strike rolls into 4th day
Youth found dead in Buriganga
BNP chosen path of conspiracy being failed facing AL politically: Hasan


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft