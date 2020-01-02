Taposh to ensure civic amenities ‘in 90 days’





Apart from this, an initiative will be taken to formulate a mega plan, he said.









Taposh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Supreme Court Lawyers' Association auditorium in the capital.

The AL mayoral candidate said young people are getting deprived of sporting facilities in the capital. "I observe that there is not enough sporting facility at ward level in the DSCC area�it is a long-term process. We will take a 30-year mega plan (to ensure sporting facility for youth at all wards)," he added.

The AL mayoral candidate said although he is new face in the DSCC election, he has been working for a long in Dhaka-10 constituency as a member of Parliament (MP). "Despite having many obstacles, I have been conducting development works there."

