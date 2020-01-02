Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:22 PM
Home Back Page

Taposh to ensure civic amenities ‘in 90 days’

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, Awami League mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Wednesday said basic civic facilities would be ensured for the city dwellers within first 90 days if he is elected in the city polls.
Apart from this, an initiative will be taken to formulate a mega plan, he said.




Taposh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Supreme Court Lawyers' Association auditorium in the capital.
The AL mayoral candidate said young people are getting deprived of sporting facilities in the capital. "I observe that there is not enough sporting facility at ward level in the DSCC area�it is a long-term process. We will take a 30-year mega plan (to ensure sporting facility for youth at all wards)," he added.
The AL mayoral candidate said although he is new face in the DSCC election, he has been working for a long in Dhaka-10 constituency as a member of Parliament (MP). "Despite having many obstacles, I have been conducting development works there."
Taposh pledged that once he is elected in the city polls, he will work for the welfare of the city dwellers and building a developed city.



