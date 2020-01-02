Stipend, allowances for transgender people





To provide support to the backward community, known as Hijra, it's currently implementing a project titled 'Livelihood Development Programme for the Transgender', according to the Social Welfare Ministry officials.

They said the main objective of the project is to bring a holistic change to the life of the transgender community so that they can mingle with the mainstream of the society

Ministry's Senior Information Officer Md Shah Alam on Wednesday said the project will mainly focus on the basic needs to the community includes social economic, shelter, health and social safety.

Under the development scheme, the transgender students will be given supports in four categories.

Of the categories, a primary student will get stipend of Tk. 700 per month while for secondary student it will be Tk. 800, for higher secondary Tk1000 and higher education students will receive Tk1200.

Besides, the elderly, poor and physically challenged transgender persons aged above 50 years will receive Tk600 per

month as elderly allowances from the government. He said each young transgender will receive Tk10, 000 after necessary vocational training so that they can earn to live using the skill and be able to get job in the mainstream job market.

The transgender persons aged above 18 will be given training and non-refundable financial support so that they could start a new business.

At first such project was introduced in the fiscal year of 2012-2013 as a pilot basis at a cost of Tk72,17,000 that covers mainly seven cities of the country - Dhaka, Chattagram, Dinajpur, Patuakhali, Khulna, Bagra and Sylhet.

The second phase was introduced in the year of 2013-14 that included about 21 districts (of them there about 14 new cities were included under this project) across the country.

The new districts are Gazipur, Netrokona, Faridpur, Rajbari, Chandpur, Laxmipur, Bramanbaria, Cumilla, Jayporhat, Naoga, Sirajgang, Jhenaidha, Kustia, and Pirajpur. About Tk4, 07, 31, 600 crore was allocated during this fiscal year.

Under the same project there about Tk4, 58, 72, 000, 00 crore was allocated in the fiscal year of 2014-2015.

However, all districts were covered under this project in the fiscal year of 2015-2016 and the total allocation was Tk11.4 crore in the year of 20118-2019.









But in the current fiscal year 2019-2020 the amount of total allocation under this project is Tk 5, 56, 00,000 crore.





