EC wants Tk 34cr more over Tk 10.25cr for DCC polls





The EC has sent a letter, signed by its Deputy Secretary Abdul Momin Sarkar, to the Finance Division of the Finance Ministry recently.

According to the EC letter, the by elections of several seats of Parliament and several local government elections including the two Dhaka city corporations will be held soon. In this situation, they are going to provide four types of trainings to the EC officials and employees.

The trainings will be given for using EVM and ensuring proper e-filing, video modules and new budget processing system and new accounting classification system. At the same time, the Election Training Institution will also arrange many other training programmes.

The Finance Division sources said, a total of Tk 10.25 crore was allocated for training of the EC officers and employees for using the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and on public awareness campaign.

In the letter, the EC said the elections in the Dhaka city corporations, by-elections in the Chattogram-8, Dhaka-10 and Gaibandha-3 parliamentary seats and some other local government elections will be held from January 2020 to March 21 of 2020.

The training and other expenditures for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) elections and some other local government elections will need an estimated Tk 10.25 crore. At the same time, Tk 12.92 crore will be needed for the DNCC.

In addition to the allocation, the rest of the amount will be needed for holding by-elections in the Chattogram-8, Dhaka-10 and Gaibandha-3 parliamentary seats.

Finance Ministry officials claimed that they have already allocated necessary funds for training of the officers and employees of the EC on the use of EVM. The additional demand for money by the EC will create pressure on the current budgetary allocation.

The Ministry is not interested to provide any additional allocation to the EC regarding the polls due to lower collection of revenue this fiscal year.

According to the Ministry sources, the target of revenue collection was not achieved during the period. As a result, the government had to borrow money from the banks to meet its expenses. In this situation, the government has taken steps to control expenditures.

It is expected that the government will have to borrow around Tk 47,336 crore from the banking sector in the current financial year. Till date, it has borrowed around Tk 47,139 crore from the banks in five months. The amount was around only Tk 26,446 crore in the last fiscal year.

The polls of DNCC and DSCC will be held on January 30. The EC has already announced holding the elections using EVM instead of the traditional ballot boxes.

