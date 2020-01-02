

Rahmatul Muneem new NBR Chairman

He will also act as the senior secretary of the

Internal Resources Division for the next two years.

The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification on Wednesday in this regard.

He will replace Dr Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, who served the office on contract for two years. His tenure of contract will expire on January 5.

According to the profile of the new NBR chairman, Rahmatul Muneem was a Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 1984 batch civil servant and joined the service as BCS (Administration) cadre officer on 21 January 1986.

Before his retirement as a Senior Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, he worked as a civil servant with 32 years experience in both central and field administration. Prior to assuming this post on 9 May 2018, he was Chairman (in the rank of Secretary) of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation under Energy and Mineral Resources Division.

In his academic attainments, he realised his bachelor and masters degree in Geology from Dhaka University. Later, he did an MBA (Finance) degree under Northern University Bangladesh.

Professionally, he worked in the field administration as Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Additional District Magistrate, Zonal Settlement Officer and Divisional Commissioner. He played a pivotal role during his filed level jobs to steer the smooth implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Social Safety Network, Digital Bangladesh through ICT expansion, co-ordination among the different departments, monitoring local government activities, disaster management, fast-track and priority projects of the Prime Minister.

He also served in the central administration of the ministries of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Civil Aviation and Tourism and other departments in different capacities. Muneem was born in a noble Muslim family of Sirajganj Sadar, Sirajganj. In his personal life he is married and his wife Laila Jeshmine (Additional Secretary) is also an officer of Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration). They are blessed with one son and one daughter.

















