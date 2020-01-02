Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:22 PM
Home Front Page

Rahmatul Muneem new NBR Chairman

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

Rahmatul Muneem new NBR Chairman

Rahmatul Muneem new NBR Chairman

The government has appointed Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, senior secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division who is currently on post-retirement leave, as the new chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on contractual basis.
He will also act as the senior secretary of the
Internal Resources Division for the next two years.
The Public Administration Ministry issued a notification on Wednesday in this regard.
He will replace Dr Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, who served the office on contract for two years. His tenure of contract will expire on January 5.
According to the profile of the new NBR chairman, Rahmatul Muneem was a Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 1984 batch civil servant and joined the service as BCS (Administration) cadre officer on 21 January 1986.
Before his retirement as a Senior Secretary of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, he worked as a civil servant with 32 years experience in both central and field administration. Prior to assuming this post on 9 May 2018, he was Chairman (in the rank of Secretary) of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation under Energy and Mineral Resources Division.
In his academic attainments, he realised his bachelor and masters degree in Geology from Dhaka University. Later, he did an MBA (Finance) degree under Northern University Bangladesh.
Professionally, he worked in the field administration as Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Additional District Magistrate, Zonal Settlement Officer and Divisional Commissioner. He played a pivotal role during his filed level jobs to steer the smooth implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Social Safety Network, Digital Bangladesh through ICT expansion, co-ordination among the different departments, monitoring local government activities, disaster management, fast-track and priority projects of the Prime Minister.
He also served in the central administration of the ministries of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Public Administration, Home Affairs, Civil Aviation and Tourism and other departments in different capacities. Muneem was born in a noble Muslim family of Sirajganj Sadar, Sirajganj. In his personal life he is married and his wife Laila Jeshmine (Additional Secretary) is also an officer of Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration). They are blessed with one son and one daughter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Instability over NRC in India easing: Masud
Stipend, allowances for transgender people
EC wants Tk 34cr more over Tk 10.25cr for DCC polls
Rahmatul Muneem new NBR Chairman
Students celebrate New Year with free new textbooks
PM to open countdown  Jan 10
Tofazzel PM’s new PS-1, Mohibul gets 1 more yr
Charges framed against wife Minni, 9 others


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft