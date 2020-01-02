Students celebrate New Year with free new textbooks



Jubilant school students celebrating with new books at the textbook distribution festival at the Dhaka University sports ground on Wednesday. More pictures on page 7. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The present government started distribution of free school textbooks since 2010.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this year's festival of free textbook distribution at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday.

During the last decade the government has distributed over 3.31 billion textbooks among 432 million school students in the country.

This year, over 42.75 million school students are getting around 350.4 million textbooks.

These include textbooks in the mother tongue of the pre-primary students of five small ethnic groups and braille books for students with visual impairment.

Education Minister Dipu Moni was at Adhar Chandra High School in Savar to distribute the books to jubilant students on Wednesday.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain distributed books among the students at the Dhaka University sports ground. Ace cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joined the textbook festival to encourage the students.

"We have taken diverse measures to ensure quality education. We have updated the textbooks. We have changed our way of evaluation to free the students from stresses and make learning a fun," Dipu Moni told the media.















Students all over the country celebrated the New Year receiving free school textbooks on Wednesday. It was a festival for them on the first day of the new year.The present government started distribution of free school textbooks since 2010.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated this year's festival of free textbook distribution at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban on Tuesday.During the last decade the government has distributed over 3.31 billion textbooks among 432 million school students in the country.This year, over 42.75 million school students are getting around 350.4 million textbooks.These include textbooks in the mother tongue of the pre-primary students of five small ethnic groups and braille books for students with visual impairment.Education Minister Dipu Moni was at Adhar Chandra High School in Savar to distribute the books to jubilant students on Wednesday.State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain distributed books among the students at the Dhaka University sports ground. Ace cricketer Shakib Al Hasan joined the textbook festival to encourage the students."We have taken diverse measures to ensure quality education. We have updated the textbooks. We have changed our way of evaluation to free the students from stresses and make learning a fun," Dipu Moni told the media.