PM to open countdown  Jan 10





Earlier, a meeting of the security sub-committee, formed at the recommendation of the National Implementation Committee to celebrate the birth centenary, was held at the Secretariat.

The countdown parade will start at about 3pm at the old airport where Bangabandhu descended from plane after his return to independent Bangladesh in 1972, the Home Minister said.

Minister Asaduzzaman said 2,000 guests and 10,000 spectators will be invited at the programme. Spectators will have to register using mobile app.

The Dhaka International Trade Fair will be requested to keep close on that day.

He said countdown clocks will be set up at 28 spots in 12 city corporations, at 53 districts and at Tungipara and Mujibnagar.















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is slated to unveil the birth centenary logo and inaugurate the countdown to celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday.Earlier, a meeting of the security sub-committee, formed at the recommendation of the National Implementation Committee to celebrate the birth centenary, was held at the Secretariat.The countdown parade will start at about 3pm at the old airport where Bangabandhu descended from plane after his return to independent Bangladesh in 1972, the Home Minister said.Minister Asaduzzaman said 2,000 guests and 10,000 spectators will be invited at the programme. Spectators will have to register using mobile app.The Dhaka International Trade Fair will be requested to keep close on that day.He said countdown clocks will be set up at 28 spots in 12 city corporations, at 53 districts and at Tungipara and Mujibnagar.