Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:22 PM
Front Page

Tofazzel PM’s new PS-1, Mohibul gets 1 more yr

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Staff Correspondent

Toffazzel Hossain Miah, a former Divisional Commissioner of Dhaka, on Wednesday was made Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Private Secretary (PS-1) at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Meanwhile, the PA Ministry on the same day issued another notification allowing Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry's Senior Secretary Md Mohibul Haque a contractual service for one year in the same post. The
appointment will be effective from January 6.
Toffazzel will replace present Senior Secretary to the PMO Sajjadul Hassan, who was serving the office since February 25 of 2015. Earlier, Sajjadul served as Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet.
The Public Administration Ministry on Wednesday issued separate gazette notifications in this regards. The notification also mentioned that the appointment will be effective immediately.
Sajjadul will start his post retirement leave from January 10 this year, PA Ministry sources said.


« PreviousNext »

