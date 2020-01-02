

Charges framed against wife Minni, 9 others

Barguna District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman indicted them on Wednesday. The court also set January 8 for taking depositions in the case.

Slain Rifat Sharif's wife Ayesha Siddika Minni who is now on bail was also present at the court on Wednesday.

Police produced the other eight adult accused in the court from jail. Slain

0Rifat's wife Minni, now on bail, also appeared before the court with her father. After framing charges, the accused were sent back to jail.

The 10 accused are Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, 23, Al Kaiyum, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, Md Hasan, 19, Md Musa, 22, Minni, 19, Rafiul Islam Rabbi, 20, Md Sagar, 19, and Kamrul Islam Saimun, 21.

On June 26, Minni's husband Rifat was attacked in broad daylight by a group of assailants wielding sharp weapons, in front of Barguna Govt College, while she tried to save him.

He died later of excessive bleeding caused by the wounds sustained in the attack at Barishal Medical College Hospital.

.A video of Minny's desperate attempts to save her husband went viral on social media.

A video clip of the barbaric attack, probably captured on a mobile phone, went viral on social media triggering public outrage, with many condemning the bystanders for not coming forward to save Rifat.

Police are yet to arrest Musa while one of the 14 adolescents with alleged links to the murder was freed on bail. Minny was also freed on bail granted by the High Court.

The case took a new turn after Dulal accused Minny of playing a role in the killing.

Barguna Sadar Police Inspector Md Humayun Kabir had submitted the charge-sheet to the court against 24 people, including Minny, on September 2.

"Police submitted the charge-sheet in two parts, naming 10 people as adults in one and 14 others as adolescents in the other," Mujibul Haque Kislu, the lawyer for the plaintiff, had said previously.

The adolescents accused in the case will be tried in a children's court while the others will face trial in the regular court. The 14 adolescents have been kept in a juvenile correction centre in Jashore.















