Govt to allow foreign firms onshore





It set to allow the foreign companies in country's onshore areas that were earmarked for the state owned Bangladesh Petroleum exploration and Production Company Ltd (BAPEX) since 2009.

"We are set to go for bidding in the current fiscal year, we are also planning to review the onshore Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) to go for joint venture with the IOCs to explore country's hydrocarbon," State Minister for power Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Wednesday.

He said we want to review the existing PSCs, since 2009 BAPEX, the state owned oil-gas exploration company, is working in onshore areas, some foreign bidders were working there but not as a partner, we are thinking about the issues, he said.

Earlier, Petrobangla increased gas price to US$ 7.25 per Mcf plus 2 per cent per year from $6.50 to attract the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to explore country's exclusive economic zone to add fresh gas to its reserve.

In the last amendment, an IOC would sell around 50 per cent of the gas produced to Petrobangla at $7.25 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet) plus 2 per cent increase per year, instead of $6.50. The amendments also exempted IOCs from paying transport tariffs and corporate taxes, Petrobangla sources said. The last model PSC was adopted in 2012.

Petrobangla failed to attract the IOCs in last bidding round, giant energy players did not take part in the offshore bidding rounds in 2008, 2012 and 2016 saying that it was not a lucrative package, according to Petrobangla.

Prof Dr M Tamim said the oil and gas industries have faced several ups and downs in last decades, the price is one single issue, the other issues are related with the operation of the IOCs, but we need to go for massive exploration in Bay to cut LNG cost.

The country is currently dependent on onshore fields for its entire natural gas output.

The country's overall natural gas production is hovering around 3,000 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), including around 300 mmcfd of re-gasified LNG against the demand for over 3,300 mmcfd.

The short supply of natural gas has pushed the government to ration energy supplies to industries, power plants and fertiliser factories for around a decade and pushed the government to start importing expensive LNG from April 2017.

Commenting on the government decision to allow foreign companys onshore, Petrobangla's formar Chairman Dr Hossain Monsur said, "It will be a bad incident, BAPEX is able to do their job in onshore areas independently both in terms of quality and finance."

"There is no need to amend the PSCs to explore gas onshore for justifying the entry of foreign companies," he remarked.

Petrobangla's data said that the IOCs are producing 61 per cent, the most potential gas field Bibiyana is now at the hand of IOCs, if the government allow IOCs in onshore areas than where will the local companies work, a senior official of Petrobangla asked.

Eminent Geologist Dr Badrul Imam said if the government allows foreign companies to work in CHT then it's okay but where the local companies showed their success over last one decade, why the new idea? BAPEX discovered many gas fields in the country, he said.

"BAPEX should go for vigorous drilling work at the same time; it needs a huge plan to do so," he added.















