4628 people killed in road accidents in 2019: Report





The accidents took place between January 1 and December 31 of 2019.

Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum, a platform of journalists, on Wednesday disclosed the 'Annual Report on Road Accidents, 2019' based on news carried by 24 national dailies, 10 regional newspapers and nine online news portals and news agencies.

According to the report, the number of road mishaps and injuries decreased in 2019 in comparison with that of 2018.

However, the number of death in accidents increased. In 2018, a total of 4,580 people were killed and 10,828 others injured in 4,317 road crashes while 4,628 people lost lives and 8,621 others received injuries in 4,219 accidents in 2019, the report said.

It said 411 people including 53 women and 71 children lost lives and 725 others received injuries in 383 accidents in January last.

Some 401 accidents occurred in February when 415 people were killed while 884 others injured. Among the deceased, 58 were women and 62 children.

In March, 386 people, including 46 women and 82 children, were killed and 820 others injured in 384 road accidents.

Some 327 accidents occurred in April, which claimed 340 lives and left 610 others injured. Among the deceased, 38 were women and 53 children.

In May, 338 people, including 47 women and 44 children, lost their lives and 504 others received injuries in 297 accidents while a total of 367 road accidents took place in June claiming the lives of 439 people and leaving 818 others injured. Among the deceased, 49 were women and 69 children.

Some 311 road mishaps happened in July when 348 people, including 46 women and 40 children, were killed and 513 others received injuries.

In August, 398 people lost lives and 823 others were injured in 337 road crashes. Among the deceased, 47 were women and 57 children.

A total of 367 road accidents took place in September claiming lives of 367 people and leaving 828 others injured.

Among the deceased, 38 were women and 64 children.









As many as 356 road mishaps happened in October. Some 398 people, including 55 women and 78 children, were killed and 667 injured.

According to the report, 342 people, including 53 women and 71 children, lost lives and 725 others received injuries in 342 accidents in November.

In December, 446 people died and 681 others injured in 389 road crashes. Among the deceased, 47 were women and 57 children. The SCRF observed that maximum major road accidents happened due to whimsicality and shortage of carefulness of heavy vehicles' drivers like buses and tracks.

