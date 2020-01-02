Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:21 PM
Elections will be free, fair: CEC in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Jan 1: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) K M Nurul Huda, claimed that the elections of two City Corporations of Dhaka and the Chattogram City Corporation would be held free and fair.
He further declared in Chattogram that the election of Chattogram City Corporation might be held in March next.
Talking to the journalists the CEC said that the March is the proper time for holding the CCC elections.
Earlier he exchanged views with the officials of the Election Commission in Regional Election Office in Chattogram.
Pointing to the allegation of BNP leaders on the use of EVM in Chattogram-8 JS seat by-polls, Nurul Huda said that there is no scope to reconsider the matter at the fag end of the process. The CEC opined that the EVM gave better result in the past. The voters can use their right of franchise easily and confoiratbaly, he claimed.
Nurul Huda also claimed that the elections would be cent per cent impartial and proper. The CEC does not apprehend the rigging of vote anyhow.
Pointing to the NID problem of Rohingyas, Nurul Huda said that the EC had been trying to stop issuing of NID to them. He said that the EC staffs who have been held for issuing NID to Rohingyas were outsourcing staffs.
Nurul Huda also claimed that ther was no allegation against the permanent staffs of EC.


