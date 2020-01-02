Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:21 PM
Home Miscellaneous

SC opens today after 14-day vacation

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The High Court Division and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will open on Thursday after a 14-day vacation.
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Wednesday reconstituted five High Court benches A total of 53 HC benches will hear and dispose of the cases after the reconstitution of the benches.
The apex court will pronounce the verdict on January 14 on a criminal appeal filed by former Jatiya Party state minister Syed Mohammad Kaiser who was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the liberation war in 1971 by International Crimes Tribunal.





