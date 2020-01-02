Why BNP in poll race, if it distrusts EC, Quader asks





While replying to a query after the inauguration of the installation of the metro rail tracks and the MRT-6 power line at Diabari in Uttara, Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Roads Transport and Bridges, made the remark.

He said, "I want to know from BNP, why they are taking part in the elections of the two Dhaka City Corporations, if they distrust the EC."









The two Dhaka city corporation polls will be held with electronic voting machines (EVMs) on January 30.

Though BNP expressed its dissatisfaction with the use of EVM and the EC, they have fielded their candidates in the two city polls.

Tabith Awal is the BNP mayoral candidate in the North city while Israque Hossain is in the South.

