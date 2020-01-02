Video
Why BNP in poll race, if it distrusts EC, Quader asks

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Questioning BNP's distrust on the Election Commission (EC), Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said if BNP doesn't have trust on the EC, why have they come to the election race now?
While replying to a query after the inauguration of the installation of the metro rail tracks and the MRT-6 power line at Diabari in Uttara, Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Roads Transport and Bridges, made the remark.
He said, "I want to know from BNP, why they are taking part in the elections of the two Dhaka City Corporations, if they distrust the EC."




The two Dhaka city corporation polls will be held with electronic voting machines (EVMs) on January 30.
Though BNP expressed its dissatisfaction with the use of EVM and the EC, they have fielded their candidates in the two city polls.
Tabith Awal is the BNP mayoral candidate in the North city while Israque Hossain is in the South.
Referring to the BNP's concern over EVM Obaidul said, "They are lagging behind in the modern time. Now the whole world is moving forward in a digital way. Bangladesh is also moving forward. Those who don't like digital system have to think about how outdated and how much they are lagging behind psychologically. So, if they come to power, the country will never move forward."



