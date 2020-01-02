SC delivers notable verdicts, rules in 2019 (Part -I)





Moreover, an unprecedented incident took place in the Appellate Division while hearing on BNP chairperson's bail petition at the end of the year.

In another significant incident three High Court judges were refrained from discharging judicial duties. Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain took the step in consultation with President Md Abdul Hamid, the Supreme Court had said in a press release.

Meanwhile, a couple of orders were passed on substandard food, adulteration of pasteurized milk, contamination of water, river grabbing and road accidents in the year. In many cases, the HC had passed orders Suo Motu (voluntary move). Supreme Court lawyers filed writ voluntarily and sometimes on behalf of an organization or a person.

A few rules had been issued by the HC relating to accidents such as wrong medical treatment, dead in road accidents, mob lynching and so on.

In this write-up, some of the most talked about verdicts, orders and rules of Supreme Court are summarized below.

Demolition of structures within ECA of Cox's Bazar

On December 23, the Appellate Division in its full verdict directed the government to demolish hotels, motels and other structures built along the Laboni Point to Kalatoli in the Cox's Bazar sea beach and to cancel the leases granted after the beach was declared Environmentally Critical Area on April 19 in 1999.

It also directed the government to pay compensation for the losses incurred by the lease holders.

On December 9 in 2018 a seven-member Bench chaired by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain in a short verdict rejected six separate review petitions filed by lease holders of the verdict the apex court had given in August 2015.

On July 22 in 2010, the HC verdict had rejected 38 writ petitions of lease holders challenging the legality of the Ministry of Land cancelling their long term leases in the area.

SC rejects Khaleda's bail

The Appellate Division on December 12 dismissed detained former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's appeal against rejection of her bail by the High Court Division in the Zia Charitable Trust Graft case.

A six-member Bench chaired by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain also directed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University to provide her advanced medical treatment immediately with her consent.

The Bench dismissed her bail appeal unanimously, said the Chief Justice before reading out the one sentence order.

CCTV cameras in CJ's courtroom

A day before the scheduled hearing of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail appeal, eight CCTV cameras were installed on four corners of the Chief Justice's courtroom on December 11.

Unprecedented chaos in SC over Khaleda's bail

A nasty chaos took place on December 5 in presence of the Chief Justice in the Supreme Court's Appellate Division when pro-BNP lawyers started shouting their demand for a short deferment of the Zia Charitable Trust Graft case during the hearing of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail petition.

The situation compelled all the six judges including the CJ to leave the courtroom. Even the judges failed to hear any other case on the day due to continuous shouting though they sat down in the courtroom.

The CJ said, "Everything has a limit. You have crossed the line. What you have done in the courtroom is unprecedented. I've never seen such a situation in the court room."

HC empowers ordinary courts to try narcotic cases

The High Court Division in a full verdict released on November 21 empowered the district judges and additional district judges to hold the trials in Yaba and other narcotic cases until the Narcotic Control Tribunals are created under the Narcotic Control Act, 2018.

On October 20, a Bench comprising Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman had given a short verdict while disposing of the bail application of detained narcotic case accused Masudul Haque Masud.

Form committee to detect loopholes, HC tells BB

The High Court Division on November 3 directed the Bangladesh Bank to constitute a nine-member expert committee for detecting loopholes in sanctioning loans by the private and state-owned banks and defaulted loan recovery.

In the directive, the court asked the BB to assign the committee to find out loopholes in managing all the banks and the financial institutions, including the system of filling the five top posts of private banks.

A Bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam issued the directives in a verdict while disposing of a public interest litigation writ petition of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

HC orders removal of mobile towers from sensitive areas

The High Court Division in a full verdict in the case of mobile tower radiation effect has issued a 12-point directive including imposition of a ban on installation of mobile or telecommunication towers on the rooftops of residential areas, educational institutions, hospitals, jail premises, heritage sites, playgrounds and places of worship.

The court in the full verdict released on October 15, also directed the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to remove all existing mobile or telecommunication towers from the potentially high-risk areas with substantial population density.









On April 26, a Bench of Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir issues a short verdict.





