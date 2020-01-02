Govt aims to dispose of 5-6 lakh  cases by year-end: Law Minister

The government planned to disposal of some five to six lakh cases out of around 36.6 lakh pending cases by 2020.

"Our target is to settle about five to six lakh cases this year. To achieve the target, we're taking necessary steps," Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Wednesday.

The minister was talking to journalists after inaugurating a basic training course for the assistant judges at Justice Administration Training Institute (JATI) in the capital.

Mentioning the number of pending cases as 31 lakh, he said, "It is not possible to dispose of all 31 lakh pending cases in a year but it's not unrealistic to settle five to six lakh cases.

The minister added, "I have already talked to the Chief Justice about the issue."









