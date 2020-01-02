Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:21 PM
Home Back Page

PM left no file pending for New Year

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has not kept a single file pending for the New Year 2020 as she cleared all files of 2019 within the year doing arduous job.
"The Honourable Prime Minister started the New Year with a fresh vigour as she had disposed of all pending files of 2019 by giving additional time amid her busyness on the last day of the outgoing year," PM's Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan said.
Sheikh Hasina, who has been serving as the Prime Minister for the fourth time, never keeps her work pending, he said, adding that she kept no file of 2019 unsettled for the New Year.
Khokan said the Prime Minister cleared eight boxes of files scrutinizing those thoroughly yesterday, the last day of 2019.
"She (Prime Minister) finished her all unfinished work before the beginning of the New Year," the PM's deputy press secretary said.


