Modi phones Hasina, extends New Year’s greetings

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of New Year 2020 phoned his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and extended English New Year 2020 greetings to her.

He made the call around 12:20 pm and it lasted for 15-minute, according to a press statement signed by PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim.

During the telephonic conversation, he said, the Bangladesh Prime Minister also extended New Year's greetings to Narendra Modi.

The Bangladesh premier also requested Narendra Modi to convey her greetings to the people of India, the press secretary said.





