Taskin Ahmed aims to cement his place in national team





Taskin is representing Rangpur Rangers in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He was in the playing XI in their first three matches of the season. But, the pacer failed to grab any wicket and subsequently lost his place.

After four games, Taskin backed in the playing XI and claimed four wickets. He helped his team to win the game against Sylhet Thunder, which kept their hope of reaching playoffs alive.

"It was my dream to cement my place in the national team in 2019. But, due to some injuries, I failed to do so. Now I hope to make the new year 2020 a memorable year for me. I will try my best to be a regular member of the national team," Taskin told the media after taking four wickets in his last match.

"Once I used to play in every format of the game. But now, I am out of the national set-up. I will try to do well wherever I get a chance so that the team management will consider me again for the national side," he added. -UNB















