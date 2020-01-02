Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020
Mohammedan face Rahmatganj in Fed Cup first semis today

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Mohammedan Sorting Club Limited takes on giant killer Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the first semifinal of the TVS Federation Cup Football scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Bangabandhu National Stadium.
While powerhouse Bashundhara Kings will lock horn against new comers Bangladesh Police in the second semifinal slated for Friday (January 3) at the same venue. Both the semifinals will kick off at 4 pm.
Earlier, the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society booked their spot of semifinal by beating Dhaka Abahani Limited by 4-3 goals in penalty shootout in the first quarterfinal while Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited confirmed the last four berth defeating Chattogram Abahani Limited by 2-0 goals in the second quarterfinal.
On the other hand, Police Football Club defeated Saif Sporting Club by 3-1 goals in the third quarterfinal while Bashundhara Kings endured their spot of semifinal by defeating Bangladesh Muktijoddhhda Sangsad Krira Chakra by 4-1 goals in penalty shoot-out in the third quarterfinal.     -BSS


