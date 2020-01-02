Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:20 PM
Home Sports

'Best substitute fielder should also be considered for Player of the Match award'

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Bipin Dani

The six catches by the substitute wicket-keeper Jaker Ali (Dhaka Platoon vs. Rajshahi Royals at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday is the first ever in the BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) and only the third instance in T-20 cricket.
The 22-year-old Jaker Ali, however, was not awarded the Player of the Match award.
Speaking exclusively over telephone from Dhaka, he says, "No, I am  not at all disappointed. It is because Wahab Riaz bowled really well and he took 5 wickets and deserved that award".
Jaker Ali was not in the playing eleven and was substituting for a regular wk and an opening batsman Anamul Haq, who sustained a neck injury while batting.
Interestingly, Jaker Ali played previous seven matches as a fielder (not as a keeper) but was dropped for this match.
It is rare for a substitute fielder to be awarded the Player of the Match award.
"It is for the adjudicators to decide. But yes, if the substitute fielder is the sole good performer in the match, his recognition should be rewarded. He can even be declared the joint winner", he further added.
"Jaker Ali is a good young cricketer. He plays for the Under-19 team and will definitely play for the senior team", India's Apurva Desai, who has coached him at the Sylhet Division team, said from Surat.   
Sri Lanka's Upul Fernando, as a substitute wicket-keeper, has the best of 7 catches in a T-20 match in 2007.  
Now playing and coaching in Australia, Upul Fernando says, "If the record stands in my name, I am to be holding it. I was playing that match as a batsman but when the wicket keeper was injured, got the opportunity to keep wickets".
"The adjudicators should think of awarding the Player of the Match award to the fielder also", he said from Australia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Venus Williams pulls out of Brisbane International
Taskin Ahmed aims to cement his place in national team
Mohammedan face Rahmatganj in Fed Cup first semis today
New tennis era kicks off with ATP Cup
Ruman Shana shortlisted for World Athlete of the Year award
'Best substitute fielder should also be considered for Player of the Match award'
Army, Ansar champions of Victory-Day Wrestling
Guardiola adamant City are England's 'team of the decade' despite slump


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft