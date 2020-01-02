Video
Army, Ansar champions of Victory-Day Wrestling

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Army became champion of men's event while Bangladesh Ansar became champion of women's event of the two days long Victory-Day Wrestling 2019 recently at the Sheikh Russel Roller Skating Complex in Paltan, Dhaka.
Army clinched a total of ten medals including four gold medals, four silver and two bronze medals. First runner-up of the same event Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) won one gold medal, three silver and three bronze medals.
On the other hand, women's champion Bangladesh Ansar clinched ten medals including six gold and four silver medals.
Around 200 wrestlers from different services teams including Bangladesh Army, Boarder Guard Bangladesh, Bangladesh Ansar, Police and clubs including Dhaka Sabuj Club, Nazimuddin Road Sports Club took part in 10 men's and 10 women's events.
Bangladesh Amateur Wrestling Federation (BAWF) arranged the event with financial support from Rupantar and Bazar24 dot com.


