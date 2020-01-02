Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:20 PM
Home Sports

Guardiola adamant City are England's 'team of the decade' despite slump

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Guardiola adamant City are England's 'team of the decade' despite slump

Guardiola adamant City are England's 'team of the decade' despite slump

MANCHESTER, JAN 1: Pep Guardiola has insisted Manchester City are English football's team of the decade, despite his side heading into 2020 some 14 points behind runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Statistics appear to prove him right given City have won 13 domestic trophies since 2010, with only Chelsea (nine) within touching distance of that mark.
City have clearly benefitted from the financial clout they have enjoyed since being taken over by Abu Dhabi ownership in August 2008.
City manager Guardiola reached the peak of his powers when he oversaw an unprecedented treble in the 2018/19 season that saw the club win all three major English trophies -- Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup -- in the one campaign as well as the Community Shield.
Even though their league form has been a disappointment in the first half of the current season, Guardiola is in no doubt City are "the" team of the decade in England.
"I think this in the last decade was the best team in terms of points, in terms of goals, in terms of everything, titles even. So congratulate Manchester City for that," he said.
"When we analyse every single day here, what happened day-by-day gives us perspective in what happened in the last 10 seasons, especially when people from Abu Dhabi took over the club and bought good players, interesting managers."
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, who joined City in 2016, added: "I think we did it incredibly well.
"People say 'how was 2019?' Now people are saying it is a disaster. We won four titles in 2019, so it was an incredible year for us, we enjoyed it a lot.
"In some games in this last part of the year we have struggled a bit but it was an incredible year for us. Congratulations for all the people working here.
"They were fighting with huge elephants here in England, big, big clubs with the biggest history. For the past decade we were part of them. That is amazing."
Despite their current 'troubles', City could still win any, or all, of the three cup competitions in which they are involved and Guardiola expects the club to remain a major player in the English game in the decade ahead.
"The big clubs here in England are always looking forward, we are going to try and analyse not just in terms of the squad but as a club how we can do better," he added.
"Hopefully in the next decade this club can be here for more time."
In the short term, Guardiola has long since conceded the race for this season's Premier League title to Liverpool and admitted they had to "pray" if they were to win a third successive domestic championship.
But the Catalan manager, who again ruled out being active in the January transfer window, believes his current squad could still have competed for the title had injuries and, he hinted, VAR not sidelined their bid.
"Work harder, play better, and pray," said Guardiola when asked how City can close the gap to Liverpool.
"Liverpool have been incredible, European champions and they have dropped just two points (so far this season), we have to congratulate them.
"But there are things we cannot control, we cannot control what a fantastic team like Liverpool have done so far and there are other issues you cannot control. When everyone is fit we can do it.
"You (the media) know what they are. You know that."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Venus Williams pulls out of Brisbane International
Taskin Ahmed aims to cement his place in national team
Mohammedan face Rahmatganj in Fed Cup first semis today
New tennis era kicks off with ATP Cup
Ruman Shana shortlisted for World Athlete of the Year award
'Best substitute fielder should also be considered for Player of the Match award'
Army, Ansar champions of Victory-Day Wrestling
Guardiola adamant City are England's 'team of the decade' despite slump


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft