Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:20 PM
BGB retain national men's handball title

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) team celebrating after clinching the title of EXIM Bank 29th National Men's Handball competition on Wednesday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) retained the title of the EXIM Bank 29th National Men's Handball competition beating Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 31-17 goals in the final held on Wednesday at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.
The winners' led the first half by 20-7 goals.
Sohag Hossain was the highest scorer with eight goals for the champions while Taju Hasan netted nine goals for Police team.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP finished at third position in the meet by beating Bandarban District Sports Association by 35-24 goals after leading the first half by 20-12 goals in the day's place deciding encounter held at the same venue.
Rabiul Awal of Ansar was named the best player of the competition for his impressive performance.
Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim MP was the chief guest in the final and handed over the prizes while Sunlife Insurance Limited director Shayla Bulbul was present as the special guest.
Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) president AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul presided over the prize distribution ceremony with the presence of BHF vice president Hasan Ullah Khan Rana, BHF general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, BHF deputy general secretary SM Khalekuzzaman and other federation officials.     -BSS


