Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:20 PM
FIFA fined BFF 15,000 Swiss Franc

Coaches get salary penalty

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Sports Reporter

The governing body of earth's football FIFA recently fined Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) 15,000 Swiss Franc as the spectators were trying to enter the ground climbing the fence during a FIFA World Cup Qualifying match between Bangladesh and Qatar in October, 2019.
FIFA took the decision analysing the report of Match Commissioner.
It is not the first time the local football authority BFF is fined for such mistake made by the football fans. In 2015, Bangladesh FF was fined 7,000 Swiss Franc for the same reason that occurred during a FIFA World Cup qualifier between Australia and Bangladesh.
Besides, 13 of the coaches of BFF were awarded three months salary penalty from FIFA for failing to sign the attendance sheet. The salaries of these coaches are provided by the world's football authority. A FIFA team found the irregularity during an inspection last year.










