

A year of ups and downs for Men's Cricket Team

National Men's team lost all of the five Tests they played last year by large margins while won in seven among their 18 ODI matches. Calculating the winning percentage, T20i format favoured them most. They came out victorious four times playing seven 20-over a side matches.

Among Test defeats, they lost four times by innings-margin; two against New Zealand and two against India. The other defeat was at home against the novice Afghanistan and it was by 224 runs. Among achievements, clinching the title of the Ireland tri-series was the best. All the failures and success stories of Bangladesh Men's team are demonstrated here but in brief.



Started with failure in

New Zealand

Bangladesh received New Zealander's hospitality to play three ODIs and as many as Test matches. But the maiden voyage of the year was bitter than the expectation. Hosts were emphatic in first two limited over matches by eight wickets and the last on by 88 runs to whitewash guest.

Visitors were about to be swept cleanly in the longer version format as well. Blackcaps humiliate Tigers by innings and 55 runs at Saddon Park in Hamilton. Home team secured series smashing travellers by innings and 12 runs. But the last Test of the tour had been postponed after the deadliest attack by an Australia-born gunman in a mosque at the gazing spot of Tigers. So called white supremacist Brenton Tarrant killed 49 people during Jummah Prayer, on the day before commencing of the Christchurch Test. Bangladesh players therefore, returned home with no result but trauma.



Immediate after the World Cup dismay, Bangladesh travelled Sri Lanka to play three-match ODI series without their important cogs namely Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin and Liton Das and had been humiliated badly.

Second-string Bangladesh team lost the first match of the tour by 91 runs and second clash by four wickets and the ultimate one by 122 runs.



Afghan-Shame

The performance perimeter of Bangladesh went even down order in the last quarter of the year. They swallowed the most disgraceful defeat in its Test history in September at home. Bangladesh lost the one-off Test series to novice Afghanistan by 244 runs.





Tigers under Mashrafe's leadership left home for two and a half months long tour in Europe. They tented in Ireland for a month long adaptation camp followed by a tri-nation ODI series adjoining with West Indies and Ireland between May 5 and 17 before the World Cup.

Bangladesh started the tri-nation tournament as favourites and completed like favourites sealing the title. They blew away West Indies by eight wickets in their 1st group clash, shared one point with Ireland as the 2nd clash was washed away. During the 2nd round league, they won both the matches to reach the final and clinched the title beating West Indies by five wickets in the final. It was the maiden multinational trophy of Tigers.

Ahasan Uddin Bhuiyan

Bangladesh therefore, made the visit under two new captains. Mahmudullah led the T20i squad and Mominul Haque captained Test side.

Tigers started the tour creating history. They defeated India in the opener of the tournament by seven wickets. It was the first ever T20 win of Bangladesh against India. But they lost the rest two matches to slip the series 2-1.

During India visit, Bangladesh Test team without Shakib and Tamim seemed very ordinary against the World's best side. Guest succumbed in the first Test of the series by an innings and 130-run in Indore.

The much talked Pink Test at the Eden Gardens emerged as nightmare for Bangladesh. It took two-days and one session to come out the result as Bangladesh conceded defeat by innings and 46 runs. It was the 4th innings defeat of Bangladesh in 2019.

Keeping match result apart, the first ever under-lit Test at the Eden Gardens was also the maiden day-night Test for both Bangladesh and India. Soon after ascending the chair of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly invited Bangladesh to play a day-night Test. Bangladesh responded affirmatively. Ganguly captained India in the maiden Test match of Bangladesh in Dhaka in 2000. It was his debut as Test captaincy as well. So, he wanted to recall 19-year's back memory during the first ever Test of Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens.

It possibly was the most colourful cricketing event of the year and even festive than the World Cup. Kolkata City turned into pink, record number of spectators witnessed the game sitting at the gallery, legends of both the rival countries graced the match.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina responding to the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BCCI President Sourav Ganguli, had taken the seat of honour at the Eden Gardens. She accompanying the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banarjee rang the bell at the venue before commencing the match.





Shakib, the biggest start of WC

It was Shakib, who had bigger fish to fry. The master blaster southpaw cricketer was the brightest poster-boy of the biggest cricket fiesta on the earth. He was the 3rd highest individual scorer of the tournament with 606 runs playing eight matches by virtue of two centuries and five half centuries! He remained 42 runs short from Rohit Sharma of India and 41 runs deficit from David Warner of Australia. Rohit played nine matches while Warner appeared ten times.

Shakib also scalped 11 wickets with the ball to set the almost unbreakable record by any all-rounder in the World in a tournament.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh played their first World Cup in 1999 in England. They flew to play another World Cup after 20 years with high hopes. Though they were not got any favourite label but still were being considered as threat to any opponent and were supposed to exceed all previous records. Bangladesh played the quarter-final of Australia World Cup in 2015. The main reason for thinking Tigers as big force possibly was their experiences.

The squad combining Mashrafe, Shakib, Tamim, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah along with sensational Mustafiz, Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das built the mightiest squad ever Bangladesh had.

Tigers however, dig up dreamy start in the World Cup beating mighty South Africa by 21 runs. But they slipped the victory against New Zealand losing the close match by two wickets before conceding 106 runs' huge defeat against England. Tigers shared point with Sri Lanka due to heavy downpour at Bristol.

They however, returned in the race smashing West Indies by seven wickets but lost the next match to Australia by 48 runs. 52-run win over Afghanistan flame the hope for the play offs again but all went in vain as they lost the last two group battles to India and Pakistan by 28 runs and 94 runs respectively.

Mashrafe and co. thereby, ended the World Cup with a lot of frustrations remaining at eighth among ten teams bagging seven points despite Shakib Al Hasan's all-round glow. Shakib was the 3rd leading scorer of the tournament with 606 runs with 87 average and over 96 strike rate. Mustafizur Rahman was the 2nd mentionable Bangladesh performer in the tournament. The Fizz was the 3rd highest wicket taker jointly with Jofra Archer bagging 20 wickets.





Second title of the year

The triangular T20i home-series inviting Zimbabwe and Afghanistan was the

ointment on the laceration after World Cup and Sri Lanka fiasco. Shakib shared the

trophy with Rashid Khan as the final match at Mirpur abandoned without toss due to heavy shower.

During group stage matches, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe twice and Afghanistan once to reach the final while Afghanistan had one win against Bangladesh and one against Zimbabwe to qualify for the final. Zimbabwe on the other hand, had a

consolidating victory over Afghanistan.





















