Drugmakers to hike US prices on over 200 medicines





Nearly all of the price increases will be below 10per cent, and around half of them are in the range of 4 to 6per cent, said 3 Axis co-founder Eric Pachman. The median price increase is around 5per cent, he said.

More price increases are expected to be announced later this week, which could affect the median and range.

Soaring US prescription drug prices are expected to again be a central issue in the presidential election. President Donald Trump, who made bringing them down a core pledge of his 2016 campaign, is running for re-election in 2020.

Many branded drugmakers have pledged to keep their US list price increases below 10per cent a year, under pressure from politicians and patients.









Drugmakers often negotiate rebates on their list prices in exchange for favorable treatment from healthcare payers. As a result, health insurers and patients rarely pay the full list price of a drug.

Pfizer will hike prices on more than 50 drugs, including its cancer treatment Ibrance, which is on track to bring in nearly $5 billion in revenue this year, and rheumatoid arthritis drug Xeljanz.

Pfizer spokeswoman Amy Rose confirmed the company's planned price increases. She said the company plans to increase the list prices on around 27per cent of its portfolio in the United States by an average of 5.6per cent.

