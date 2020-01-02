Emirates to provide fast-track Tikram services to customers





The Tikram services will facilitate smoother journeys for the almost 300 premium passengers that travel on Emirates First and Business Class as well as top tier Emirates Skywards members who frequent Amman each day. The services will start from January 1, 2020. The airline recently signed an agreement with Tikram, which includes complimentary immigration and security fast-track clearance upon departure, as well as fast-track immigration on arrival for passengers travelling in

Emirates First and Business Class and Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members travelling in any class, with no pre-booking required.

The agreement was signed by Mohammad Lootah, Emirates' area manager for Jordan and West Bank, and Basem Muhtasib, Tikram managing director.

Highlighting how Emirates is facilitating a more seamless customer experience in Amman, Mohammed Lootah, said: "Emirates is pleased to partner with Tikram to provide our premium passengers with world-class services on the ground in Jordan, and we will continue to enhance our offering to ensure the best possible airport experience for our customers."

Bassem Muhtasib added: "Tikram for Airport Services is the exclusive meet and greet service provider at Queen Alia International Airport which provides passengers a taste of Jordanian hospitality during their travel experience on the ground, and we look forward to providing our services on a complimentary basis to Emirates passengers."

Tikram's diverse services include immigration and security fast track, meet and greet services, porter services, limo services, and luggage wrapping, hosting passengers in the departure lounge and in-terminal shuttle. The company's 24/7 counters serve VIPs, families and groups, including airlines, hotel guests, bank and telecom customers, event management companies, large corporate entities, travel agencies and tour operators, as well as embassy staff. These services facilitate passengers' travel procedures at a good value for money.

Emirates currently operates three daily non-stop services from Amman to Dubai, utilizing the Boeing 777-300ER. The airline also operated a seasonal daily A380 service to and from Amman from June to October 2019 in response to high passenger demand in Jordan. -Khaleej Times















