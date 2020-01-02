Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:19 PM
Home Business

China's SF Airlines creates global freight route network

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

SHENZHEN, Jan 1: SF Airlines has become China's largest cargo airline and created a global air cargo service network with 65 destinations, said the airline Tuesday.
SF Airlines has evolved into a medium-size cargo airline with a total of 58 all-cargo freighters, announced the airline on its 10th anniversary.
The Shenzhen-based SF Airlines is the aviation branch of China's express giant SF Express. It provides specialized services for the booming express delivery business and other air freight services such as the chartered freight flights.
On Dec. 31, 2009, SF Airlines launched its first route linking Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province and Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang Province. It also represented the operation of China's first private cargo airline.
Over the past 10 years, its fleet has carried more than 2.5 million tonnes of air cargo in around 330,000 flight hours worldwide, according to the airline.




In 2018, China's civil aviation industry handled a total of 7.38 million tonnes of air cargo, a 4.6 per cent year-on-year increase, according to statistics released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drugmakers to hike US prices on over 200 medicines
Emirates to provide fast-track Tikram services to customers
China says growth resilient despite large pressure
China's SF Airlines creates global freight route network
Emirates flew 58 million passengers in 2019
India's proposed bank mergers to harm mediclaim holders
Macron vows to push through pension overhaul despite stri
Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Executive Vice President


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft