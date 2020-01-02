Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:19 PM
Emirates flew 58 million passengers in 2019

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

The Emirates airline in 2019 carried close to 58 million passengers on its fleet of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. Emirates operated over 3,500 flights on average per week, or over 186,000 flights in the past year.
The airline will usher in 2020 with a continued focus on strengthening its business across operational, commercial, and customer experience metrics, and excitement for Expo 2020 - the world's greatest show - which will open its doors to global visitors from October, according to a press release, issued from its Dubai headquarters.
 "In 2020, we'll continue to leverage our partnerships to provide even more connectivity and value for our customers. And we look forward to welcoming the world to Dubai for Expo 2020, where we will showcase the future of aviation at the Emirates Pavilion," the press release quoted Emirates airline President Tim Clark as saying with an outlook for the year ahead.
The airline reinforced its global network of 159 destinations in 2019, with the addition of three new passenger routes: Dubai to Bangkok via Phnom Penh, facilitating a new connection between Cambodia and Thailand; a non-stop service to Porto, the airline's second destination in Portugal; and most recently, a new service to Mexico City via Barcelona, according to the statement.
Emirates also expanded customer choice, connectivity, and convenience by growing its partnerships. The airline ended 2019 with 26 codeshare partners and 156 interline partners in 200 countries, extending its network by over 1,800 unique destinations.
New partnerships forged in 2019 include with China Southern Airlines, Africa World Airlines, LATAM Airlines, SpiceJet, and Interjet.


