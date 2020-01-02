India's proposed bank mergers to harm mediclaim holders





Currently, most PSBs offer their savings bank and credit card customers health covers through group mediclaim policies which are sourced from their bancasssurance partners. Under current rules by IRDA, the insurance regulator, a bank can have only one bancasssurance partner for each type of insurance, be it life, health or motor. So as the PSBs get merged, their existing bancasssurance tie-ups will also get dissolved. Also since IRDA regulations do not allow for portability of group health plans, customers of the merged banks will either have to buy individual mediclaim policies or will be treated as new customers under the group health cover of their new bank.

The first casualty will be 64,500 credit card customers of Vijaya Bank, effective January 1, 2020. From that day they will no longer be covered under the health insurance scheme they have had for the last two decades.

Queries by TOI showed that PSB customers who for years enjoyed group mediclaim at rates of Rs 7,500-12,000, will see their premiums jump to between Rs 22,000 and Rs 75,000, if these policies get converted into individual policies with annual renewal.









Consider this: Vijaya bank has been merged with Bank of Baroda (BoB) on April 1, 2019. BoB's bancassurance partner is Max Bupa while for Vijaya Bank it is United India Insurance. So all the Vijaya bank customers will now have to move to Max Bupa as new customers. A BoB spokesperson said that since group health portability was not allowed under IRDA, so even if it wanted to migrate the existing policies of Vijaya bank customers with Max Bupa's mediclaim programme, the same is not possible. -TNN





