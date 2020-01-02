Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary BPM



Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd Chairman Inspector General of Bangladesh Police (IGP) Dr. Mohammad Javed Patwary BPM (Bar) presiding over its 11th board meeting held at Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Monday. Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury, other board members, RAB Director General (Additional IGP), Dr. Benazir Ahmed BPM (Bar), Additional IGP (Administration and Operations) Dr. Md. Moinur Rahman Chowdhury BPM (Bar), Additional IGP (CID) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun PPM, DIG (Finance and Development) Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique BPM, other directors, independent directors attend the meeting. Important decisions were taken on business operation and policies issues of the bank in the meeting. photo: Bank