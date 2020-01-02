Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:19 PM
Home Business

Eastern Bank Head of Digital Channels Amin Md. Mehedi Hasan

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Eastern Bank Head of Digital Channels Amin Md. Mehedi Hasan

Eastern Bank Head of Digital Channels Amin Md. Mehedi Hasan

Eastern Bank Head of Digital Channels Amin Md. Mehedi Hasan (Left) and ADDIE Soft Managing Director and CEO Md. Shakib Rabbani (Right) signing an agreement on behalf of their organisation at the bank's head office in the city recently. Under this agreement, students of leading educational institutions, who are associated with ADDIE Soft, a software solution provider will be able to pay their  tuition fees online using EBL SKYBANKING App and via EBL SKYPAY , an online payment gateway. Senior officials of both the organizations were also present.    photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drugmakers to hike US prices on over 200 medicines
Emirates to provide fast-track Tikram services to customers
China says growth resilient despite large pressure
China's SF Airlines creates global freight route network
Emirates flew 58 million passengers in 2019
India's proposed bank mergers to harm mediclaim holders
Macron vows to push through pension overhaul despite stri
Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Executive Vice President


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft