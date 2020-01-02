

Eastern Bank Head of Digital Channels Amin Md. Mehedi Hasan (Left) and ADDIE Soft Managing Director and CEO Md. Shakib Rabbani (Right) signing an agreement on behalf of their organisation at the bank's head office in the city recently. Under this agreement, students of leading educational institutions, who are associated with ADDIE Soft, a software solution provider will be able to pay their tuition fees online using EBL SKYBANKING App and via EBL SKYPAY , an online payment gateway. Senior officials of both the organizations were also present. photo: Bank