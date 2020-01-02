Palm oil falls in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan1: Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on the last day of 2019 on Tuesday on profit booking, but registered its biggest yearly jump in a decade on expectations of lower production and higher consumption in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed to trade down 82 ringgit, or 2.6 per cent, to 3,046 ringgit ($744.93), after four consecutive sessions of gains. Palm oil prices rose 44pc jump for the year to trade at an average price of 2,560 riggit, their best performance since 2009. -Reuters











