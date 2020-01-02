

ICAB, Ctg gets new Chairman, Secretary

Kamrul Islam and Subash Chandra Chowdhury have been elected Chairman and Honorary Secretary respectively of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) Chattogram Regional Committee.Kamrul Islam is the Executive Director(Finance and Business Development) of GPH Group, one of the leading construction materials manufacturing organization of the Country.He was born in a prestigious Muslim family of Lohagara Upazila under Chattogram District and became fellow member of the ICAB in 2007.He was the Hony. Secretary of ICAB, Chattogram Regional Committee in 2018 and member of this 5-member committee since 2017.Subash Chandra Chowdhury, FCA was born in a respectable Hindu family in village Bailtali, Chandanaish, Chattogram. He served in the rank of CFO and GM in the Oil sector, Ship building sector, real estate sector and many other Group of Companies.