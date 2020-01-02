Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020
4 BD youngsters win $ 9,000 playing game in KL

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Four Bangladeshi youngsters achieved success in the first edition of the Axiata Game Hero tournament.
'On fire cyanide' this four-member Bangladeshi gamer team - won third place in the tournament with US $9,000, according to a press release
The On Fire Cyanide team was formed with Muhammad Nazmus Sakib, Khaja Kutub Uddin, Mahmudul Hasan Asif and Refat Ahmed Rony. This south-east Asian level e-sports competition took place recently at Malaysia's mercurial capital city, Kuala Lumpur.
Similar to Robi, Axiata's operating companies, Boost in Malaysia, Smart in Cambodia, XL in Indonesia also organized national level gaming competition in their respective countries. In total, 48 gamers from four countries took part in this competition grouped into twelve teams.
The top three teams from each country had the opportunity to participate in the final of the Axiata Game Hero in Malaysia, which had four gamers on each team. The remaining two teams represented from Bangladesh are Bangla Unity and Team Incredible.




Players at the national level competition had to play an exciting game titledFreeFire to qualify for the international level competition.


