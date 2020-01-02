Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020
BD to have modern building for BIMSTEC Secretariat

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Attachment: State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, MP (right) and BIMSTEC Secretary General M. Shahidul Islam pose for photograph when they meet at the Foreign Ministry, in Dhaka on Wednesday.

A multi-storied modern building for the BIMSTEC Secretariat will be constructed at the present location of the Secretariat in Gulshan, Dhaka.
The permanent Secretariat of the BIMSTEC was established at Gulshan, Dhaka in 2014.
Bangladesh Foreign Affairs State Minister Md. Shahriar Alam, MP told this to BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M. Shahidul Islam called when he called on him at the Foreign Ministry at Segunbagicha, Dhaka.
Shahidul Islam, an officer of Bangladesh Foreign Service, was nominated by the Bangladesh Government to serve as the Secretary General of BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) for three years.
The 4th BIMSTEC Summit held in Kathmandu in 2018 decided to increase the number of Directors of the BIMSTEC Secretariat to seven from existing three.
Bangladesh as the host country of the BIMSTEC Secretariat has agreed to provide additional office space to cope with the expansion of the Secretariat.
The Secretary General welcomed the decision of the government of Bangladesh to provide larger office building for the BIMSTEC Secretariat.
He also appreciated the contribution of Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh in mainstreaming sustainable development in the activities of BIMSTEC.
The Secretary General thanked Bangladesh for leading two important sectors of BIMSTEC cooperation, namely trade and investment and climate change. He encouraged Bangladesh to play a more proactive role in completing the ongoing BIMSTEC FTA negotiations.




The State Minister said that Bangladesh will host more BIMSTEC related meetings and events in order to generate momentum in all important areas of cooperation. He assured the Secretary General of Bangladesh government's continued support for regional cooperation under the umbrella of BIMSTEC.


