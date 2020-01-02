China issues regulation on foreign investment law





BEIJING, Dec 31: China has unveiled a regulation on implementing the foreign investment law to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors.Premier Li Keqiang signed a State Council decree to publish the regulation. It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the same day when the law becomes effective.As a matching regulation to the foreign investment law, the regulation highlights the promotion and protection of foreign investment and details measures to ensure the effective implementation of the law.The regulation encourages and promotes foreign investment via terms to protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors, standardize the administration of foreign investment, improve the business environment as well as advance opening up to a higher level. The regulation stipulates that foreign-invested enterprises will enjoy the same favorable policies as domestic companies, and will be treated equally in standard-setting and government procurement activities. -Xinhua