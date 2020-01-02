Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:18 PM
Home Business

China issues regulation on foreign investment law

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

BEIJING, Dec 31: China has unveiled a regulation on implementing the foreign investment law to better protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors.
Premier Li Keqiang signed a State Council decree to publish the regulation. It will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020, the same day when the law becomes effective.
As a matching regulation to the foreign investment law, the regulation highlights the promotion and protection of foreign investment and details measures to ensure the effective implementation of the law.
The regulation encourages and promotes foreign investment via terms to protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors, standardize the administration of foreign investment, improve the business environment as well as advance opening up to a higher level. The regulation stipulates that foreign-invested enterprises will enjoy the same favorable policies as domestic companies, and will be treated equally in standard-setting and government procurement activities.    -Xinhua


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drugmakers to hike US prices on over 200 medicines
Emirates to provide fast-track Tikram services to customers
China says growth resilient despite large pressure
China's SF Airlines creates global freight route network
Emirates flew 58 million passengers in 2019
India's proposed bank mergers to harm mediclaim holders
Macron vows to push through pension overhaul despite stri
Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Executive Vice President


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft