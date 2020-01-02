Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:18 PM
Home Business

Blackout partly halts Samsung chip output in South Korea

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

SEOUL, Jan 1: Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) partly halted some semiconductor production at its Hwaseong chip complex in South Korea after about a minute-long blackout on Tuesday afternoon, the company said on Wednesday.
Some DRAM and NAND flash chip production lines were stopped after electricity was cut due to a problem with a regional power transmission cable, and a full recovery is expected in about two to three days, Yonhap reported earlier on Tuesday, citing industry sources.
Samsung, the world's top memory chip maker, is inspecting the production lines for a restart, and the extent of the losses is under investigation, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The incident likely caused millions of dollars in losses, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, but added that there was no major damage. The source declined to be identified as the exact extent of the damage was not yet public.
A half-hour power outage at Samsung's Pyeongtaek chip plant in 2018 resulted in estimated losses of about 50 billion won ($43.32 million) according to Yonhap.
The incident could help curb the increase of Samsung Electronics' large chip inventory, Yonhap said, citing an analyst.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drugmakers to hike US prices on over 200 medicines
Emirates to provide fast-track Tikram services to customers
China says growth resilient despite large pressure
China's SF Airlines creates global freight route network
Emirates flew 58 million passengers in 2019
India's proposed bank mergers to harm mediclaim holders
Macron vows to push through pension overhaul despite stri
Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Executive Vice President


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft