Gold at 3-month high globally, set for best year since

Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:18 PM
Business

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020

NEW DELHI, Jan 1: Gold prices jumped to their highest in more than three months on Tuesday on a weakening dollar, with the metal on track for its best annual show in nearly a decade, while palladium leapt towards its fourth straight yearly gain.
Spot gold hit its highest since September 25 at $1,525 and was up 0.6per cent to $1,523 per ounce. The US gold futures rose 0.6per cent to $1,528. Bullion has gained nearly 19per cent in the year, its biggest since 2010, mainly driven by a tariff war between the US and China, which triggered monetary policy easing by major central banks. "One of the main drivers behind gold's gain is the weakening in the dollar," said Margaret Yang Yan, a market analyst at CMC Markets, adding prices also rose on year-end bargainhunting.
The dollar slipped against a basket of rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. "However, the upside is kind of limited because quantitative easing or rate-cutting cycle has come to an end for now and we don't see a possibility of any rate cuts in 2020," Yan said.
The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates three times this year before taking a pause. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding bullion. On the trade front, a phase 1 deal is likely to be signed next week, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said.    -Reuters


