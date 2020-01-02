Video
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:18 PM
Business

South Korea Dec exports top forecasts as China demand recover

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020

SEOUL, Jan 1: South Korean exports fell in December year-on-year but less than expected, which along with a turn to growth in shipments to China and a slowing pace of decline in chip sales added to optimism for global trade.
Exports by Asia's fourth-largest economy shrank 5.2per cent in the final month of 2019 from a year earlier, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday, just beating a median 6.0per cent fall tipped in a Reuters poll.
It was the slowest decline in exports since a 2.1per cent drop in April 2019 and almost half the average rate of decline seen for the past six months as the global prices of memory chips, the country's top export item, showed signs of picking up.
Analysts said Wednesday's data supported their view that exports, the main engine of growth for South Korea's economy, would turn to growth in early 2020 even though growth thereafter could stay low for a considerable period.
"Today's data was positive in that recovery sustained and exports will return to growth from as soon as February, although the strength of recovery will really depend on how much China's exports to the US increase," said Park Sang-hyun, chief economist at Hi Investment & Securities.
The brightest spot in the December data was a turn to growth of 3.3per cent in exports to China, the first growth in 14 months. China is South Korea's top export market and takes in a quarter of the smaller neighbor's total shipments abroad.
Overseas sales of semiconductors, the country's top-selling item, which accounts for one-fifth of its total exports, fell 17.7per cent year-on-year, but it was the slowest decline in eight months as global prices are stabilizing after a plunge.    -Reuters




