Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:18 PM
Business

US crude output hit record 12.66m bpd in Oct: EIA

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Jan 1: US crude oil production in October hit a record 12.66 million barrels per day (bpd), up from a revised 12.48 million bpd in September, the US government said in a monthly report on Tuesday.
Weekly production figures have already shown the United States surpassing 13 million bpd in production, but that data is considered less reliable than the monthly figures.
The United States has become the world's largest oil producer as technological advances have increased production from shale formations, and it has also become a leading exporter.
US crude exports rose to 3.38 million bpd in October, up from 3.09 million bpd the previous month, the US Energy Information Administration said.
Production in Texas rose to a record 5.27 million bpd, the EIA said, while North Dakota also reached a new high of 1.47 million bpd. New Mexico's output rose to 982,000 bpd, also a record.
US natural gas output in the lower 48 states rose to a record 106.08 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in October from a revised 105.09 bcfd in September, the EIA said in its monthly 914 report.
Production in the largest gas producer, Texas, fell by 0.5per cent to 29.14 bcfd, and fell by 0.1per cent in Pennsylvania, the second-largest gas producing state. Output rose by 7.4per cent in Alaska.




    -Reuters


