Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:18 PM
Dubai marks historic arrival of 6 int'l cruise liners in one day

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, Jan 1: Strengthening Dubai's position as the leading cruise hub of the region, the emirate welcomed six international cruise liners on December 29, 2019, through its award-winning cruise terminal, Mina Rashid.
The terminal dealt with over 60,000 cruise passengers, as they handled all processes for the smooth arrival of TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 5, Pullmantur Cruises' Horizon, MSC Cruises' MSC Lirica, Jalesh Cruises' Karnika, as well as the maiden calls from Costa Cruises' Costa Diadema and Royal Caribbean's Jewel of the Seas.
Throughout the upcoming season, the city will go on to receive five cruise vessels in a single day on 10 additional occasions and six cruise vessels in a single day twice during the season.
Since its inauguration in 2014, Mina Rashid's Hamdan bin Mohammed Cruise Terminal has received over 2.3 million visitors, marking a 172 per cent increase towards the end of 2018. In April, Mina Rashid was recognised as the Middle East's Leading Cruise Terminal Award for the 12th consecutive time at the World Travel Awards 2019, along with WTA's prestigious World's Leading Cruise Port Award for 11 years in a row since 2008. The terminal is currently undergoing a programme of expansion to improve its capabilities, with plans to introduce an excellent recreational area that will symbolise Dubai's rich cultural heritage, as well as providing improved berthing services for private yacht owners looking to make Dubai a home for their vessels.
Mohammed Abdul Aziz Al Mannaei, CEO - P&O Marinas and executive director, Mina Rashid, said: "December 29 is a memorable day for Mina Rashid Cruise Terminal and marks a new peak performance for us in a season of double digit increase in tourist traffic. The flawless handling of more than 60,000 cruise visitors on a single day testifies to the operational efficiencies we've put in place. Welcoming six cruise ships simultaneously also reflects the immense trust that cruise operators place in our capabilities.
    -Khaleej Times


