Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 January, 2020, 7:18 PM
Home Business

Fed sees small take-up of repo, rates fall for year-end

Published : Thursday, 2 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Jan 1:  The Federal Reserve averted a year-end funding squeeze on Tuesday as large banks took only a small portion of $150 billion on offer in its last overnight repo operation of 2019, and the cost of borrowing fell to its lowest level since March 2018.
The New York Federal Reserve has been injecting liquidity into the repo market to reduce the chance of funding stress after a flare-up in September sent the cost of overnight loans as high as 10per cent, more than four times the Fed's rate at the time. That had caused particular concern about the year-end.
"It looks like what the Fed did worked," said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "The Fed acted out of an abundance of caution, and fortunately the result was a very calm year-end here so far."
Banks took $25.60 billion in the Fed's overnight repurchase agreement, or repo, operation, which offers funding over the crucial year-end period. The banks also took only a small share of three liquidity operations on Monday.
Banks and investors borrow in the repo market to finance asset purchases and other business expenses, but the availability of loans over year-end can dry up as banks pare their risk-taking.
"There really are not any signs of dollar funding pressure across markets," said Mark Cabana, head of US rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He said the smooth year-end was partly due to the Fed's actions, as well as pre-planning by banks.
The Fed has thrown $255.6 billion into the funding market through early January to ensure the financial system operates smoothly over the choppy year-end period. It will continue pumping tens of billions a day into the repo market through the end of January at least, including up to another $185 billion in one-day and term deals on Thursday, when the market kicks off the new year.
Cabana said he anticipated the Fed would extend support through the end of the first quarter, but noted that the market wants to know "What's the end game?"
Markets have absorbed a lot of funding provided by the central bank, which suggests the Fed is providing needed liquidity, said Joseph Abate, a short rate strategist for Barclays.
The overnight repo rate jumped to 1.90per cent on Tuesday before dropping to 1.40per cent, which is below the Fed's target fed funds range of 1.50per cent to 1.75per cent.
High demand for Treasuries for year-end was the likely factor behind the fall. The Fed saw the strongest demand for Treasuries in its reverse repo operation on Tuesday since June 2018.
In a reverse repo operation the Fed borrows money from market participants in exchange for Treasury collateral.
The rate is far lower than previously predicted.




Forward repo markets were pricing overnight loans for year-end at 2.50per cent early on Monday and at around 4per cent a few weeks ago, according to analysts.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Drugmakers to hike US prices on over 200 medicines
Emirates to provide fast-track Tikram services to customers
China says growth resilient despite large pressure
China's SF Airlines creates global freight route network
Emirates flew 58 million passengers in 2019
India's proposed bank mergers to harm mediclaim holders
Macron vows to push through pension overhaul despite stri
Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Executive Vice President


Latest News
Myanmar’s non-cooperation behind failure to stop Yaba smuggling: Minister
Raninagar Press Club gets new committee
PM pays homage to Fazilatunnesa Bappy
Poacher held with deer trap
2 held with Yaba in city
2 killed in Bogura road crash
Bus rams into private car; 3 killed
Cricket atmosphere motivates Amla to play BBPL
China halts British stock link: Sources
New year cheer for stocks as rally rumbles on
Most Read News
Capacity payment, LNG import bill seen key challenges in 2020
Shodagor For Entrepreneur
Over 200 homes burn down along Australia coast
3 B'baria doctors sent to jail for 'wrong treatment'
Rifat murder: Minni among 10 indicted
Fazilatunnesa Bappy dies
Bogura ASP among 5 cops hurt in JCD attack
Patharghata fire burns 12 shops
Bangladesh’s Fahad beats Russian Grandmaster
Modi phones Hasina to extend new year greetings
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft