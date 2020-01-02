ISHO to bring interesting offers at the DITF





Their sales promotion will entail discounts of 5 percent on accessories and 10 percent on purchases over 25,000tk. Additionally, there will be VR games where two participants will get the chance to win 100,000tk each in two different phases- 1st winner in the first 15 days of the trade fair, and the 2nd winner in the following 15 days. In the game, players will interact with ISHO furniture and decorate a room within a certain time limit. ISHO will also be giving away exciting gifts to customers who purchase from the stall. Even just visitors with kids will get exciting giveaways and merchandises on visiting the stall.

At the DITF 2020, ISHO will be displaying a few new attractions.

Bluetooth Ottoman - furniture designed for home theatre experience; ISHO Smart Series- consisting of Smart Charging Workstation, Smart Charging Shelf, Smart Charging L-table and Smart Charging Floater; St. Pauli Workpod - designed for providing a peaceful, compact place to work; Kowloon Futon Bed and the Satranji series will be the main attraction of ISHO's stall at the trade fair.

With the mission to reinvent the use of spaces and create unforgettable experiences for people in their daily lives, ISHO has been creating furniture designs that are completely unprecedented in the market.

















Manufacturer of smart furniture ISHO, with lucrative offers, will be taking part in the Dhaka International Trade Fair 2020 (DITF) to showcase their aesthetic products.Their sales promotion will entail discounts of 5 percent on accessories and 10 percent on purchases over 25,000tk. Additionally, there will be VR games where two participants will get the chance to win 100,000tk each in two different phases- 1st winner in the first 15 days of the trade fair, and the 2nd winner in the following 15 days. In the game, players will interact with ISHO furniture and decorate a room within a certain time limit. ISHO will also be giving away exciting gifts to customers who purchase from the stall. Even just visitors with kids will get exciting giveaways and merchandises on visiting the stall.At the DITF 2020, ISHO will be displaying a few new attractions.Bluetooth Ottoman - furniture designed for home theatre experience; ISHO Smart Series- consisting of Smart Charging Workstation, Smart Charging Shelf, Smart Charging L-table and Smart Charging Floater; St. Pauli Workpod - designed for providing a peaceful, compact place to work; Kowloon Futon Bed and the Satranji series will be the main attraction of ISHO's stall at the trade fair.With the mission to reinvent the use of spaces and create unforgettable experiences for people in their daily lives, ISHO has been creating furniture designs that are completely unprecedented in the market.