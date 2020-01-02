ICD Kamalapur posts 33pc rise in revenue earning



A view of Kamalapur railway station

Revenue collection at ICD Kamalapur soared to Taka 1,515.80 crore during the first six-month of the fiscal 2019-20 which was Taka 1,137.45 crore during the same period of the preceding fiscal.

The six-month revenue figure is also 15 percent higher than the strategic target of $1,321.78 crore.

Talking to BSS, Commissioner of the ICD custom House Md Anwar Hossain said ICD's duty-tax revenue has been increased this time due to increase of the import of raw material of industrial parts, especially motorcycles.

For increasing the standard of ICD's services, he said, businessmen are coming to use the custom house. So, revenue collection is being increased, he added. -BSS















